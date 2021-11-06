Northern Trust Corp Acquires 17,766 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.45% of Virtu Financial worth $23,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,053,000 after purchasing an additional 120,093 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,064 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,025 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,455,000 after acquiring an additional 878,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,456,000 after acquiring an additional 82,995 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

In other news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 63.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of -0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

