Northern Trust Corp Acquires 8,377 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.29% of SJW Group worth $24,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJW. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,536,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SJW Group by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SJW Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW Group stock opened at $72.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $73.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average is $66.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.45.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). SJW Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $166.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

SJW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

