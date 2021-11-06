Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,817 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Graphic Packaging worth $24,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,607,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,788 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,013,000 after buying an additional 2,798,973 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,084,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,353,000 after buying an additional 1,993,784 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,775,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,274,000 after buying an additional 2,579,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,667,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,220,000 after buying an additional 191,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $20.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $20.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

