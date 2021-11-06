Northern Trust Corp Buys 1,448 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,242 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.07% of City worth $23,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of City by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of City by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Grace Capital raised its stake in City by 13.2% during the second quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of City by 22.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHCO opened at $82.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.53 and a 200 day moving average of $77.47. City Holding has a one year low of $58.68 and a one year high of $88.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.64.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.23. City had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 36.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $40,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

