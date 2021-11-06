Northern Trust Corp Buys 270,288 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,288 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.64% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $24,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

ASO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $201,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,661,970 shares of company stock valued at $812,205,048 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

