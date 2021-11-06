Northern Trust Corp Buys 50,139 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,139 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.61% of American National Group worth $24,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of American National Group by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American National Group by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after acquiring an additional 33,017 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of American National Group by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of American National Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American National Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

ANAT stock opened at $189.25 on Friday. American National Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.24 and a 1-year high of $195.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

