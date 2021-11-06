Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.51% of SunPower worth $25,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SunPower by 684.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. 30.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunPower alerts:

SPWR stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.92.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Read More: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.