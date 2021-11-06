Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,936 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.36% of The AZEK worth $23,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in The AZEK by 11,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The AZEK by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in The AZEK by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The AZEK alerts:

In other The AZEK news, Director Howard C. Heckes purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,306,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK opened at $39.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.07. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -487.94 and a beta of 1.50.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million. Analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

The AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK).

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.