Northern Trust Corp Purchases 11,629 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.71% of Mesa Laboratories worth $24,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,804,000 after acquiring an additional 114,355 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 75,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after acquiring an additional 48,409 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after acquiring an additional 18,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 321.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.03, for a total transaction of $178,939.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,124.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $161,175.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,884 shares of company stock worth $3,629,392 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

MLAB stock opened at $322.78 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $325.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.19 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.94.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $34.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

