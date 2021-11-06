Northern Trust Corp Purchases 32,373 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,373 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.60% of Surgery Partners worth $23,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Surgery Partners by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,529,000 after buying an additional 859,938 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth $6,029,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,663.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,132,000 after purchasing an additional 429,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at about $26,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

SGRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 3.00.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca purchased 2,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.