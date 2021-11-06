Northern Trust Corp Purchases 46,070 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 708,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,070 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.45% of Medallia worth $23,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallia during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Medallia by 1,623.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Medallia alerts:

In other Medallia news, Director Borge Hald sold 8,260 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $280,674.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 20,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $673,114.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,166,687.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 557,089 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,821 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLA shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.59 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair cut Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medallia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

MDLA stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $48.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.