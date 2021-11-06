Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566,001 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $23,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBC. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

FBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.99. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.