Northern Trust Corp Sells 250,901 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,269,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250,901 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.97% of Uniti Group worth $24,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Uniti Group by 42.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Uniti Group during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $13.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 694.50 and a beta of 0.94. Uniti Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Uniti Group’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

