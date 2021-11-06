Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,663 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.25% of Park National worth $24,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Park National in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Park National by 136.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Park National in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Park National in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Park National by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park National alerts:

PRK opened at $136.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.82. Park National Co. has a twelve month low of $91.92 and a twelve month high of $141.96.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Research analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Park National’s payout ratio is 53.44%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.