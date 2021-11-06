Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,717 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.86% of AMC Networks worth $23,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AMC Networks by 306.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the second quarter worth about $154,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $1,883,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMC Networks stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.12. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $83.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMCX. TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.89.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

