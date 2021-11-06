Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,993 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,993 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.88% of Central Garden & Pet worth $23,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.42. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

