Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,412 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.61% of Cohen & Steers worth $24,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,429,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 64.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 76.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNS opened at $100.45 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 88.45% and a net margin of 26.36%. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

