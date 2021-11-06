Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,518,393 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,667,947 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Mizuho Financial Group worth $24,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MFG. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

MFG opened at $2.70 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

