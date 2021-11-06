Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,356 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.65% of Acushnet worth $23,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOLF opened at $57.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.80. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.98 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

