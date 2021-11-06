NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

NLOK opened at $24.77 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 65.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 35,880 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 37,901 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,790,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,742,000 after buying an additional 166,311 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,835,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,027,000 after buying an additional 168,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,597,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,793,000 after buying an additional 142,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

