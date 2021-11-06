Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 22,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 75,175 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,470,000 after purchasing an additional 267,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

NUS stock opened at $43.94 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.56.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

