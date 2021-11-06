Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 577,198 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 3,768.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577,198 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Open Lending worth $25,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPRO. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Open Lending by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,093,000 after buying an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Open Lending by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Open Lending by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Open Lending by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 166,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 57,848 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Open Lending by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 207,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,156,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,321,626 shares of company stock worth $44,905,942 over the last ninety days. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $33.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 169.70 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. Open Lending’s revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPRO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

