Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 15,095 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,095 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of frontdoor worth $23,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 0.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 10.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTDR. Raymond James lowered their price target on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

frontdoor stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98. frontdoor, inc. has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $58.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average of $47.27.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 1,514.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

