Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 763,028 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,537,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 763,028 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.16% of Paramount Group worth $25,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Paramount Group by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Paramount Group by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGRE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

