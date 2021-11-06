Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,119 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Cannae worth $23,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNNE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,465,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,082,000 after purchasing an additional 149,600 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Cannae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Cannae by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cannae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cannae by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,870,000 after buying an additional 129,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:CNNE opened at $35.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.81. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 88.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.