Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239,733 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.90% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $23,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 24,643 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,311,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.15. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.64 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 28.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.95%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

