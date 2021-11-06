Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Sensata Technologies worth $23,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $59.74 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

