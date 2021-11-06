Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,098 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Sleep Number worth $25,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Origin Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $87.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.73. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $151.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.27.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNBR shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.80.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

