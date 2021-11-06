Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 104,356 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.01% of Gibraltar Industries worth $25,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1,755.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.02. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $103.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.87.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

