Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,509 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of FTI Consulting worth $25,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $144.43 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $149.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.87.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

