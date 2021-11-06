Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $23.16 Million Stock Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,961 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Coherent worth $23,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter worth about $696,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coherent by 1,080.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Coherent by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COHR shares. Susquehanna cut shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.17.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $258.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.32 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.18 and its 200-day moving average is $256.17.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $395.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

