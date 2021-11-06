Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $23.56 Million Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,961 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $23,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RETA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,130.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,139,000 after buying an additional 689,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,135,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,275,000 after buying an additional 651,773 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,917,000 after buying an additional 157,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,430,000 after buying an additional 140,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $11,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETA opened at $105.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.47. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.34 and a 1-year high of $186.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.24.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,498.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

