Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $23.81 Million Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,579 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $23,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 515,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 763.6% during the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 139,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 122,947 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 38,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 48.3% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 210,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 68,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.56. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 1.23.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

