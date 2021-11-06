Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $23.96 Million Holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,028 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.67% of Hibbett Sports worth $23,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at $1,699,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 72.8% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at $502,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $486,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

HIBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

HIBB stock opened at $89.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.23. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $100.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.92.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.