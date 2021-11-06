Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $23 Million Stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,781 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Virgin Galactic worth $22,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.6% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 43.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $78,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.23. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPCE shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

