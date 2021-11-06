Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $24.25 Million Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,497 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.04% of Trinseo worth $24,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,114,000 after acquiring an additional 225,967 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,965,000 after acquiring an additional 46,856 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,130,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,670,000 after acquiring an additional 63,104 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Trinseo by 48.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,065,000 after purchasing an additional 323,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trinseo by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

TSE stock opened at $59.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.49. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $35.66 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.12.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

In other news, Director Matthew Farrell acquired 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.53 per share, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,687.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinseo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

