Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $24.41 Million Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,390 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $24,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,552 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,954,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,836,000 after purchasing an additional 256,473 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 95.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,158,000 after purchasing an additional 244,393 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth approximately $30,767,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,825,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,051,000 after purchasing an additional 188,519 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.78.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $110.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.88. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $103.50 and a 1 year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($3.57). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

