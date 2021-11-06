Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $24.72 Million Stock Position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 317.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,149 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 344,543 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.16% of Whiting Petroleum worth $24,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WLL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,726,000 after buying an additional 1,873,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $290,732,000 after buying an additional 1,563,718 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth $65,492,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 345.0% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 937,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 726,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $22,118,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $67.78 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $70.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -121.03 and a beta of 2.57.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. Research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WLL shares. Truist boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

