Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $25.60 Million Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 721,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,459 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Trip.com Group worth $25,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $30.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.18. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.60.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

