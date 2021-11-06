Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Q2 worth $23,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QTWO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 647.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000.

QTWO stock opened at $86.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.44. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.51 and a 1 year high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $4,360,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,828 shares in the company, valued at $8,296,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $4,795,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,291 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

QTWO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

