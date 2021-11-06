Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,164 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Prothena worth $23,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Prothena by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its holdings in Prothena by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,772,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Prothena by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRTA opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.79. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $79.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

PRTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Fox-Davies Capital initiated coverage on Prothena in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

In related news, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $571,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,250 in the last 90 days. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

