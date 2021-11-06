Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146,935 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of NiSource worth $25,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NI. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 6.3% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 8.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $25.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.