Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,098 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 125,887 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $24,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.69. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANF. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

