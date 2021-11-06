Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,725 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Primerica worth $24,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.83.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $177.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.06 and a 1-year high of $179.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.23 and its 200 day moving average is $155.45.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $654.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

