Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 135,469 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,469 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Sunnova Energy International worth $24,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

In other Sunnova Energy International news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $247,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,061,868 shares of company stock valued at $250,310,433 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOVA opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.63. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOVA shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.