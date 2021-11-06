Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 252,833 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,287,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,833 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 4.05% of Advantage Solutions worth $24,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 174.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,614,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,885 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 19.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,389,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,010 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $14,504,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 591.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,409 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $11,477,000.

NASDAQ ADV opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $13.92.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $849.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.35 million. Advantage Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

