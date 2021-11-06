Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,521 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Hancock Whitney worth $23,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HWC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 202.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 28.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average of $46.08. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

