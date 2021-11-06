Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,214,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,827 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of New York Community Bancorp worth $24,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 43.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NYCB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.20. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

