Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 77,180 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Avid Bioservices worth $24,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDMO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 282,700.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 64.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $62,322.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,895 shares of company stock worth $87,131. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDMO stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 413.50 and a beta of 2.29. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

