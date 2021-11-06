Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 13,495 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,074,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,495 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Welbilt worth $24,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 4,865.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 2,214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Welbilt alerts:

NYSE:WBT opened at $23.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17. Welbilt, Inc has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $443,705.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $361,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $993,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,297 shares of company stock worth $2,209,556. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, William Blair cut Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.